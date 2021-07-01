SBI employees donate ₹62 crore to PM CARES Fund

About 2.50 lakh employees of State Bank of India (SBI) have collectively donated ₹62.62 Crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund on the occasion of 66th Foundation Day of their Bank.

Last year, the employees of India’s largest bank made a total donation of ₹107.95 crore to the PM CARES Fund by letting go of one day’s salary and a day’s leave encashment.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI, said, “It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that our employees have continued to offer banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic, putting service before self, in the true sense of the term.

“In addition, they have voluntarily come forward to contribute to the PM CARES Fund at a time when the government is strengthening the healthcare system to tackle the pandemic.”

The PM CARES Fund was set up by the government with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people.