Godrej Capital and State Bank of India (SBI) have signed a strategic MoU where the bank would provide various financial products and offerings.

The two institutions will join together to make financial solutions more accessible and affordable, unlocking opportunities for financial inclusion.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI, said, “We aim to capitalise on synergies that will empower our customers and accelerate the growth of our economy. In addition, we will focus on delivering financial solutions to the Godrej group.”

The association leverages the strengths of both groups by facilitating a gamut of financial services provided by the bank such as banking products, credit cards, wealth management and insurance products as preferred partners.

Godrej Capital has, so far, disbursed over ₹5,000 crore since inception in November 2020 across housing, SME, and MSME loans.