Kolkata, November 28State Bank of India, Kolkata Circle had organised a donation programme under CSR at its local head office. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, was present at the programme and some of the other participants included Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager, SBI Kolkata Circle; Arvind Kumar, GM (NW-I) and Sujay Kumar Yadav, GM (NW-II) among others.

The top functionaries of the bank handed over the donation amount to the representative of Suvendu Memorial Trust, for a phaco machine to be installed at their Suvendu Memorial Seva Pratisthan, and to the representative of Sane and Enthusiast Volunteers’ Association of Calcutta(SEVAC), for an eco-friendly generator to provide uninterrupted power supply at their Mental Hospital.

The bank also donated two ambulances, one to Barasat Municipality for their medical units, and another to Howrah District Hospital.

