SBI Life Q3 profit falls 40% at ₹233 crore

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
SBI Life Insurance Company reported a 40 per cent decline in third quarter net profit at ₹233 crore against ₹390 crore in the year-ago period.
Notwithstanding the 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in benefits paid (net), the bottom line was weighed down by a significant change in actuarial valuation (including movement in fund for future appropriation).
Net premium income (including first year premium, renewal premium and single premium) rose 18 per cent y-o-y in the reporting quarter to ₹13,766 crore.
Income from investments (net) soared 214 per cent y-o-y to ₹12,777 crore. This income is net of amortisation and losses (including capital gains).
Net commission paid increased 14 per cent y-o-y to ₹517 crore. Operating expenses related to insurance business (including employees remuneration and welfare expenses and other operating expenses) nudged up 1.14 per cent y-o-y to ₹630 crore.
Benefits paid (net) declined 25 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,644 crore. This is inclusive of interim bonus and terminal bonus.
The life insurer reported a significant jump under the head “change in actuarial liability” to ₹20,244 crore (₹7,657 crore in the year-ago quarter).
The surplus declined 51 per cent y-o-y to ₹297 crore. The solvency ratio improved a tad to 2.34 against 2.30 in the year-ago quarter. The 13th month persistency ratio improved to 86.17 per cent against 85.71 per cent.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...