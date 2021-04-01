SBI mobile banking faces issues

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Customers of the State Bank of India’s (SBI) were facing issues with online transactions on Thursday morning.
Customers took to social media to report issues with logging into the bank’s flagship mobile app, YONO. Users were also having problems with payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
SBI on March 31, and on April 1 morning had said that it will be undertaking maintenance activities in the second half, which will be impacting its online services.
“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 2:10 pm and 5:40 pm on 1st April, 2021. During this period INB/ YONO, YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”
However, it did not account for the outage faced in the first half.
Down Detector, a website that tracks internet outage, user reports related to issues with the SBI platform spiked at around 11 am. There were over 200 reports at around 12:21 pm.
In response to a customer complaint on Thursday afternoon at 12:10 pm related to SBI servers not working, SBI replied with a message reiterating the notice that it was undertaking maintenance activities.
However, as informed, the maintenance activities were set to begin post 2 pm.
The bank has faced technical glitched with its platforms on previous occasions. In December last year, SBI’s digital banking platform ‘YONO’ encountered a technical glitch. Customers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to open the app/login.
Today’s outage has occurred as SBI’s branches are closed for business since being the first day of the financial year.
