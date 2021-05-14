Money & Banking

SBI promotes 8 CGMs as DMDs, 22 GMs as CGMs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 14, 2021

The promotions are with effect from May 14

State Bank of India (SBI) has promoted eight Chief General Managers (CGMs) as Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and 22 General Managers (GMs) as CGMs.

The promotions are with effect from May 14. The new DMDs are Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjay D Naik, Subrata Biswas, Ramanathan Viswanathan, Amara Ramamohan Rao, Poludasu Kishore Kumar, Om Prakash Mishra and Balakrishna Raghavendra Rao.

As per SBI’s website, currently, there are 15 DMDs at the headquarters. Further, the heads of some of the bank’s arms such as SBI Capital Markets and SBI Mutual Fund are of the rank of DMD.

