SBI to pump ₹7,250 crore into YES Bank

State Bank of India will be investing a whopping Rs 7,250 crore in crisis ridden Yes Bank for 725 crore shares.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of SBI on March 11.

“Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) at its meeting held on March 11 accorded approval for purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at a price of Rs.10 per share subject to all regulatory approvals,” it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“Our shareholding in Yes Bank Ltd. will remain within 49o/o of the paid up capital of Yes Bank,” it further said.

This is a significant jump up from the earlier expectation that it will plough in about Rs 2,450 crore for a 49 per cent stake in the private sector lender as part of the reconstruction plan being worked out by RBI.