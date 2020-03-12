SBI to pump ₹7,250 crore into YES Bank

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
State Bank of India will be investing a whopping Rs 7,250 crore in crisis ridden Yes Bank for 725 crore shares.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Board of SBI on March 11.
“Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) at its meeting held on March 11 accorded approval for purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at a price of Rs.10 per share subject to all regulatory approvals,” it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
“Our shareholding in Yes Bank Ltd. will remain within 49o/o of the paid up capital of Yes Bank,” it further said.
This is a significant jump up from the earlier expectation that it will plough in about Rs 2,450 crore for a 49 per cent stake in the private sector lender as part of the reconstruction plan being worked out by RBI.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...