Money & Banking

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sells 2.17% stake in IDFC

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

Sipadan Investment (Mauritius) Ltd has sold IDFC shares carrying 2.17 per cent voting rights with respect to the company’s total share/voting capital.

After selling the shares in the open market, Sipadan holds 7.30 per cent stake in IDFC, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

IDFC is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an ‘non-banking finance company — investment company’. It mainly holds investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, which is a non-operative financial holding company.

IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd and IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

As at September-end 2020, the government was the single largest shareholder in IDFC, with 16.37 per cent stake.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.