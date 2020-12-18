Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) sells 2.17% stake in IDFC

Sipadan Investment (Mauritius) Ltd has sold IDFC shares carrying 2.17 per cent voting rights with respect to the company’s total share/voting capital.

After selling the shares in the open market, Sipadan holds 7.30 per cent stake in IDFC, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

IDFC is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an ‘non-banking finance company — investment company’. It mainly holds investment in IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, which is a non-operative financial holding company.

IDFC FHCL in turn holds investments in IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd and IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.

As at September-end 2020, the government was the single largest shareholder in IDFC, with 16.37 per cent stake.