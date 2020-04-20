Small finance banks may get breather from RBI on listing

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
With the economy and financial markets thrown into turmoil due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may allow small finance banks (SFBs) a breather from one of the licensing conditions that requires them to get listed within three years of their net worth reaching ₹500 crore.
Six SFBs – Equitas (commenced operations in September 2016), ESAF (March 2017), Fincare (July 2017), Suryoday (January 2017), Utkarsh (January 2017) and Jana (March 2018) – had been working towards getting listed in the next six to nine months.
The pandemic may now throw a spanner in SFBs’ works as collections and new business origination have almost come to a halt due to the nationwide lockdown. This could cast a shadow over their valuations.
Considering the special situation that the economy and financial markets are right now in and the possibility that its ripple effect could be felt for a few months, the banking regulator may consider extending the deadline for listing by these niche banks by a couple of quarters, according to industry experts.
They emphasised that SFBs should go in for listing only after their operations recover from the Covid-19 shock and financial market conditions turn favourable.
As per the original plan, the six SFBs are expected to tap the capital market with IPO (initial public offer) aggregating up to ₹6,000 crore.
On an average, the IPO size of these SFBs is expected to be up to ₹1,000 crore each, including an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters in some cases.
India Ratings (Ind-Ra), in a report, said SFBs will face severe asset quality issues in the short term, as near-term collections will see unprecedented disruptions on account of the Covid-19-linked nationwide lockdown.
According to Jindal Haria, Director, Ind-Ra: “Managing deposits base may also become challenging. However, they would be better placed on the liability side by virtue of them being banks where the Reserve Bank of India is the lender of the last resort.”
The credit rating agency is expecting SFBs’ exposure to MFIs (microfinance institutions) to have an overhang on deposit accrual and deposit rollover / renewal. “Overall, the SFBs have provided a two-month moratorium period to most of their individual / MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) borrowers. They do have access to refinance institutions and as banks to the additional tools to raise non-deposit liabilities to manage their asset-liability management,” said Haria.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...