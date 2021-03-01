Money & Banking

SoftBank’s internet business to invest $4.7 bn in tech over five years

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

SoftBank’s internet arm Z Holdings is targeting sales of 2 trillion yen and operating income of 225 billion yen by 2023

SoftBank’s internet subsidiary Z Holdings on Monday outlined plans to invest 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in technology over five years with a focus on artificial intelligence.

The announcement follows the completion of the merger of its internet business Yahoo Japan with chat app operator Line creating a $30-billion internet heavyweight.

Also read: SoftBank-backed robotics firm Berkshire Grey to go public via $2.7 billion SPAC deal

Z Holdings is targeting sales of 2 trillion yen and operating income of 225 billion yen by 2023, the firm said in a statement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 01, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.