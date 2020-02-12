SoftBank’s Q3 operating profit plunges 99%, weighed down by Vision Fund losses

Clean facts about sustainability
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has witnessed a 99 per cent decline in operating profit for the third quarter ended December 2019.
The group's Vision Fund posted an operating loss of 225 billion yen ($2.05 billion) for the quarter, compared with a 176 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier, said Reuters.
The results failed to cheer distressed investors, as the profit was less than one-tenth of what it had posted in the year-ago period.
Media reports attributed the substantial fall in profit to SoftBank-backed companies – including Uber, Oyo and WeWork – seeing a setback in their businesses.
The Japanese company had used its $100-billion Vision Fund, the world’s largest technology-focussed venture-capital fund, to make investments in tech companies. From pushing artificial intelligence to establishing ride-hailing aggregators, Vision Fund had always come to SoftBank’s rescue.
However, according to a CNN Business report, the fund was what hurt Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank in the December quarter. The Vision Fund and a related fund reported an operating loss of 225 billion yen ($2 billion) for the quarter. Vision Fund blamed the unrealised losses on WeWork and Uber.
The balance-sheet report came hours after a US court cleared the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the US carrier SoftBank acquired nearly a decade ago.
According to a CNN Business analytical report, Sprint has not yielded good results. Even when Son tried to revamp the company, it did not create much value for SoftBank. Offloading Sprint would remove some $44 billion of debt from SoftBank's books.
Established in 1981, SoftBank rapidly emerged as a global leader in the technology world. It nurtured numerous creative start-ups across the globe, including Oyo and Uber. However, the company’s graph soon went down after investing in companies led by young CEOs.
Oyo had to retract its services from more than 200 cities in 2019. The major shock to SoftBank came last October, when American start-up WeWork, which provided shared workspaces for technology start-ups, collapsed. WeWork had been in turmoil since it filed for an IPO last August. The co-working start-up cut its valuation down from $47 billion to $10 billion.
After the two major setbacks, SoftBank reported a $6.5-billion loss in the September quarter, its first quarterly loss in 14 years.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...