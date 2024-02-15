South Indian Bank has been honoured with the title of Best Technology Bank of the Year Award at the 19th IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo, & Citations.

The bank’s outstanding performance was recognised with a total of six prestigious awards. In three categories, the bank emerged as the winner, secured the runner-up position in one, and received special mentions in two others.

The awards were presented to PR Seshadri, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank, by T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai.

Also read: South Indian Bank appoints VJ Kurian as its new chairman

The IBA Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations has been an annual event since its inception in 2005. Instituted by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), it recognises organisations that have brought in transformational changes in their businesses by adopting modern digital solutions.

South Indian Bank excelled across various categories, which include: winner in Best Technology Bank of the Year; winner in Best Tech Talent and Organisation; winner in Best IT Risk and Management; and so on.

PR Seshadri, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank, said, “The consistent recognition at the IBA Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations is a testament to our efforts towards digitization of our banking operations, including the introduction of digitally-enabled products and services catering to the diverse needs of our customers. These awards encourage us to continue leveraging technological innovations to enhance our operational efficiency.”