Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs and HFCs sees 24 proposals worth ₹8,594 crore sanctioned as of August 21

The ₹ 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme ( SLS) for NBFCs and HFCs, introduced from July 1, has seen as many as 24 proposals sanctioned involving a sanctioned amount of ₹ 8,594 crore as of Friday.

Of this sanctioned amount of ₹ 8,594 crore, as much as ₹ 3,279 crore has been disbursed, the Finance Minister's Office tweeted on Saturday.

Compared to August 7, there is an increase of ₹ 2,195 crore in the amount sanctioned and an increase of ₹ 2,279 crore in the amount disbursed, it added.

It may be recalled that SLS was announced as a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package with an aim to improve the liquidity position of Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies ( HFCs).

This scheme is being implemented by SLS Trust, a special purpose vehicle set up by SBI Capital Markets Limited.

The scheme permits both primary and secondary market purchase of debt and seeks to address the short term liquidity issues of NBFCs/HFCs.