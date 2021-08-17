Spice Money sets up 1 lakh micro-ATMs in rural India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Spice Money on Tuesday said it has established a network of one lakh micro-ATMs (mATM) operating across rural India.
“During the pandemic induced lockdown, micro-ATMs emerged as the key driver to assist people with cash withdrawal and other essential services. Spice Money’s mATM network grew multifold from just over 18,000 in February 2020 to over 1,00,000 as on today,” it said in a statement.
The company covers 95 per cent of the rural pincodes in India with more than 7 lakh Adhikaris on its network, maximising the reach of the micro-ATMs to the financially underserved and cash-driven parts of the nation, it further said.
Spice Money witnesses over ₹1,000 crore worth of transaction on a monthly basis on its mATM network.
“While establishing a lakh - strong ATM network is a milestone for us, we will continue growing our reach and supporting more rural customers in their financial needs,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Spice Money.
Sonu Sood, Brand Ambassador and Advisory Board Member, Spice Money noted that micro-ATMs can play a crucial role in bridging the gap in financial services by bringing the convenience of banking transactions right to the next door kirana stores in rural India.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...