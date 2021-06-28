Money & Banking

Standard Life to sell 7 crore shares of HDFC Life Insurance via block deals

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 28, 2021

Price range has been fixed at ₹658-678 a share

Standard Life is looking to sell seven crore shares, or 3.46 per cent, in HDFC Life Insurance. This will be through block deals on June 29. The price range has been fixed at ₹658-678 a share. At the lower end of the price range, the base offer size would amount to ₹4,606 crore. JP Morgan India and BoFA Securities India are the joint book runners. As on March 31, 2021, Standard Life held 17.95 crore shares amounting to 8.88 per cent in HDFC Life Insurance. HDFC Life stock closed at ₹696 a piece on the BSE on Monday.

Published on June 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

life insurance
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.