Star Health and Allied Insurance Company maintained its profitability for the second quarter in a row. The Chennai-based insurer on Wednesday posted a net profit of ₹93 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal as against a net loss of ₹170.49 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

After seven quarters of straight losses, the company posted a net profit of ₹213.25 crore during the June quarter. Gross written premium of the insurer, on a year-on-year basis, grew by 11 per cent to ₹3,193 crore (₹2,885 crore) during Q2FY23.