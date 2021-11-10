Submitted two names for MD and CEO to RBI: Ujjivan SFB

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has submitted the names of two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India for the post of Managing Director and CEO. It also expects the amalgamation with Ujjivan Financial Services to be completed in the next 12 months.
Exuding confidence that the worst is over for the lender, Carol Furtado, Chief Operating Officer, Ujjivan SFB said the bank will focus on four key areas.
“We will be focusing on improving our portfolio quality and rebuilding our business volumes. We still want to work a lot more on retaining our talent. And digital will also be a focus area,” she told BusinessLine in an interaction.
The lender has seen a lot of attrition, including the exit of its MD and CEO Nitin Chugh earlier this year, and has been facing problems of mounting bad loans.
It reported a net loss of ₹273.79 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal due to higher provisions and lower income. Gross non-performing assets surged to ₹1,712.65 crore or 11.8 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2021.
“We have submitted two names as per the RBI requirement within the given timeline. We are expecting a revert from their side,” Furtado said, adding that the bank has also shortlisted people for multiple positions who are expected to join shortly.
“We have a very strong internal leadership team in place who are very well capable of taking the strategy of the bank,” she further said.
Ujjivan SFB is also expecting a much better second half of the fiscal year. “The economy is turning positive and the business seems to be getting better. We have been able to strengthen our collections, we have made adequate provision and our GNPAs have also peaked,” she said.
Disbursements in the third quarter have improved and credit demand has increased.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...