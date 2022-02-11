Tata AIA Life Insurance launches flexible annuity solution

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched a flexible annuity solution, which offers multiple annuity options.

“Fortune Guarantee Pension aims to help consumers bridge the gap in terms of adequate retirement planning and income, gain financial freedom, and lead a carefree life by encouraging savings from an early age for yourself and your spouse,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“Through Fortune Guarantee Pension, we endeavour to help our customers save adequately as early as possible before retirement, ensuring stable income and maintaining of their lifestyle and aspirations in the present and the future,” said Samit Upadhyay, Chief Financial Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance.