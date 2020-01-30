Tata AIG to offer tailor-made insurance policies for drones

In a new initiative, private sector general insurer Tata AIG has tied up with Drone Federation of India for drone insurance.

The Drone Federation of India (DFI) is a not-for-profit industry-led body that strives to build a safe and scalable unmanned aviation industry in India. It had recently organised the Drone Festival of India on January 6 and 7 in New Delhi.

“Tata AIG General Insurance Company was the insurance presenter at the festival and showcased its readiness to cater to the insurance and risk management requirements of drone manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, owners and operators,” the insurer said in a statement.

Noting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes it mandatory for insurance during operation of remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) systems, Sushant Sarin, Executive Vice President and Head Reinsurance, Tata AIG said, “our collaboration with DFI to launch tailor-made insurance products for drone operators, subject to necessary approvals from insurance regulator, furthers our mission to create a better tomorrow for our customers by delivering innovative risk solutions.”

Smit Shah, Director - Partnerships, DFI said the partnership will help create insurance solutions for the drone industry and help operationalise a very important part of the civil aviation requirements for RPAS as mandated by DGCA India.