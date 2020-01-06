Tata Capital plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via NCDs

Sony WI-1000XM2 Review: Noise cancellation on top of excellent sound
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL) plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via maiden Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) ‘Tranche 1’ issue, which will open on January 7 and close on January 17.
The minimum subscription size of the NCDs being issued by TCHFL, which is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd (TCL), is ₹10,000 (10 NCDs of ₹1,000 face value each) collectively across all six options – Series I to V NCDs are secured and Series VI NCD is unsecured and subordinated – and in multiples of ₹1,000 (one NCD) thereafter, according to a company statement.
Under Series-I (36 months), interest would be paid on an annual basis at 8 per cent to Category I (institutional investors) and Category II (non-institutional investors) and at 8.10 per cent to Category III (high net-worth individual investors) and Category IV (retail individual investors).
Under Series-II (60 months), interest would be paid on a monthly basis at 7.92 per cent to Category I and Category II and at 8.01 per cent (monthly) to Category III and Category IV. Under Series-III (60 months), interest would be paid on an annual basis at 8.20 per cent to Category I and Category II and at 8.30 per cent to Category III and Category IV.
Under Series-IV (96 months), interest would be paid on a monthly basis at 8.01 per cent to Category I and Category II and at 8.10 per cent (monthly) to Category III and Category IV. Under Series-V (96 months), interest would be paid on an annual basis at 8.30 per cent to Category I and Category II and at 8.40 per cent to Category III and Category IV.
Under Series-VI (120 months), interest would be paid on an annual basis at 8.55 per cent to Category I and Category II and at 8.70 per cent to Category III and Category IV.
“This is the first time in the housing finance company we are doing a public NCD issuance. Last year, we did an issuance in our NBFC (TCL),” said Rajiv Sabharwal, MD and CEO, TCL.
The statement said at least 75 per cent of the net proceeds of the public issue of NCDs will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/ pre-payment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company. A maximum of up to 25 per cent will be used for general corporate purposes, it added.
Back in September at the Berlin IFA tech show, Sony had unveiled a relative of its very popular WH-1000XM3 ...
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...