Trifecta Capital sees top-level exits

Trifecta Capital, which provides loans to some of India’s biggest startups, has seen top-level exits in the last one year, and the company has allegedly not settled employees' dues.

With no favourable response from the company, a few employees are now exploring legal options to reclaim their dues.

Some of the company’s noted exits include Aakash Goel, who was a partner with Trifecta for three years, financial controllers Ajay Kumar and Pankaj Kwatra, Director (Investments) Ankit Sharma and Senior Associate (Investments) Sunil Sampath.

In an email response to BusinessLine, Rahul Khanna, co-founder and Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital, said the company has always made sure that those who leave the firm depart on a positive note but equally, it expects all employees to adhere to the highest levels of integrity and abide by their employment agreements.

In recent months, an employee who quit the organisation explained that the company abruptly terminated the services of a finance controller serving his notice period and withheld his final settlement including the government dues of TDS and PF.

Without delving on individual case, Khanna said all employees are governed by their employment agreements and are expected to serve their notice period.

Raising concern on transparency in investments made, an employee said Trifecta invested in Wooplr Technologies Pvt Ltd in which Khanna was an equity shareholder and it turned out to be a bad debt within six months of investment.

Khanna said any investment committee members deemed to be an interested party, cannot participate in the decision-making process.

“We have always ensured that there is no conflict of interest in our decision-making process... but the nature of investment management business is such that a few investments may not deliver to their goals,” he said.

To date, Trifecta Capital has invested across over 70 companies and deployed about ₹2,000 crore supported many category-leading startups over these years, he added.