UCO Bank posts five-fold rise in Q2 profit to ₹205 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
UCO Bank, which recently came out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) measure of Reserve Bank of India, registered over five-fold growth in net profit at ₹205 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared with ₹30 crore same period last year.
According to Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, UCO Bank, the growth in net profit was mainly on the back of a rise in net interest income and lower provisions.
Net interest income grew by 15 per cent to ₹1,598 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹1,394 crore same period last year. Other income increased by 31 per cent to ₹936 crore (₹713 crore).
Provisions during the quarter came down by nearly 22 per cent to ₹1,019 crore (₹1,301 crore).
The bank came out of PCA in September this year following the compliance of norms by maintaining minimum regulatory capital, net NPA, and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.
The operating profit increased by 24 per cent at ₹1,334 crore (₹1,076 crore).
Gross non-performing asset (NPA) as a percentage of total advances declined to 8.98 per cent (11.62 per cent). This is despite the fact that the bank recognised its exposure of close to ₹1,440 crore in three big accounts as NPA during the quarter under review. This includes around ₹1,000 crore in Srei Infrastructure and Srei Equipment Finance; around ₹190 crore in Delhi Metro and another ₹250 crore in a road project.
Net NPA came down to 3.37 per cent (3.63 per cent).
Provision coverage ratio (PCR) increased to 90.02 per cent as on September 30, 2021 from 89.82 per cent same period last year and from 88.53 per cent as on June 30, 2021.
UCO Bank has restructured 2,067 accounts amounting to ₹1,356 crore under Resolution Framework 1.0 and another 51,512 accounts amounting to ₹2,705 crore under Resolution Framework 2.0 of RBI.
The bank’s domestic net interest margin improved marginally to 2.9 per cent (2.88 per cent) during the quarter under review. It expects NIM to further improve to around three per cent by the end of this fiscal.
UCO Bank, which grew its advances by around six per cent during the quarter under review, expects close to 10 per cent growth in loan book this fiscal aided by a steady pick up in demand.
“We are out of the Covid impact and there is good demand in retail, agriculture and corporate sectors. We are expecting 10 per cent growth in advances this fiscal,” Goel said.
The bank has also tied up with an NBFC in housing sector for co-lending model.
The bank’s scrip closed at ₹14.38, down by 2.04 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...