UCO Bank to consider raising ₹2,600 crore through preferential issue

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on April 01, 2021

The board of UCO Bank will consider issuance of equity shares against capital infusion of ₹2,600 crore from the central government.

“The proposal for preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India against capital contribution of ₹2600 crore will be placed before the Board of Directors through circular resolution on or after April 7, 2021,” the bank said in a notification to stock exchanges on Thursday.

