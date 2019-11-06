Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches Instant Digital Savings and Instant Fixed Deposit Account

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in an effort to offer distinctive banking and digital services to its customers launched Digital Savings Account along with fixed deposit and privilege savings account.

The instant savings account allows customers to instantly open and operate a savings account through mobile phones or a computer with just two documents - Aadhaar Card and Pan Card.

Customers can download Ujjivan Bank mobile app available in nine languages namely English, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia and Gujarati and start transacting immediately after opening the account.

According to the release, one can deposit up to a maximum amount of Rs One lakh in this account and additional deposits can be done by ensuring due full KYC in Ujjivan SFB’s respective branches.

Instant FD can also be opened to a maximum of Rs one lakh without a savings account. Customers will also enjoy unlimited free transaction on Ujjivan SFB ATM and six free transactions on other bank ATMs every month with Digital Savings Account.

Samit Ghosh, CEO & Managing Director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, “With the launch of such products, we are reaching out to the mass market with an aim to drive digital banking. Through Digital Savings and Fixed Deposit Account, we want to enable customers to shift from an assisted to self-service mode. The Privilege Savings Account aims at offering lifestyle benefits to the mass market unserved and the underserved customers.”