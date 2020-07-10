Union Bank of India, BoB trim MCLR across tenors

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Union Bank of India (UBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have cut their marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20 basis points (bps) and 5 bps, respectively, across all tenors.
The new MCLR will be effective from July 11 in the case of UBI and July 12 in the case of BoB. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Following the cut, UBI’s one-year MCLR will be at 7.40 per cent, down from 7.60 per cent.
“This is the thirteenth consecutive rate cut announced by the Bank since July 2019,” UBI said in a statement.
Following the cut, BoB’s one-year MCLR will be at 7.60 per cent, down from 7.65 per cent.
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...