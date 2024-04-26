A Manimekhalai, MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, inaugurated the new Zonal Office premises at Malleswaram, Bangalore. To mark this occasion Sh. Navneet Kumar- Zonal Head, Bengaluru, Sh. Asim Kumar Pal-Regional Head, Bengaluru South, Sh. Rajendra Kumar-Regional Head, Bengaluru North, Sh. J Mahesha-Regional Head, Bengaluru -East, and other executives from the Bengaluru Zone were present.

Union Bank of India, Bengaluru Zone has 607 administrative units in 09 different regions across Karnataka.

At the event, the MD & CEO, A. Manimekhalai, interacted with Union Bank of India’s staff, encouraging them and showing pride in the bank’s success. She highlighted the bank’s efforts to support its staff’s overall well-being and career growth.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit