Union Bank opens specialised ‘MSME First’ branches at 20 more locations

Union Bank of India (UBI) on Thursday opened redesigned MSME branches – ‘Union MSME First Branch’ -- at 20 additional locations across the country.

With this, the number of these specialised branches has gone up to 25. The public sector bank plans to expand the network of such redesigned branches to 50 locations pan-India by March 2022, the Bank said in a statement.

The branches at the 20 locations were launched by Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director, UBI, at a virtual event.

Union MSME First Branch will offer customers products such as MSME loans, deposits, forex services, LC/BG, Credit Cards, and insurance, all under one roof.

These branches will have dedicated Relationship Managers, who will work closely with customers to fulfill their Banking needs.