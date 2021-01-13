Union Bank reduces MCLR

Union Bank of India has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points and 5 basis points in the overnight and 1-month tenors, respectively. Overnight MCLR now stands at 6.60 per cent (against 6.75 per cent earlier) and 1- month MCLR now stands at 6.70 per cent (6.75 per cent). The revised MCLR is effective from January 11, 2021.