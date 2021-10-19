Utkarsh Small Finance Bank forays into Tamil Nadu

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its first branch at Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The branch is located at Ashok Nagar in the city.

“We are pleased to set our footprint in the state of Tamil Nadu with our first branch in the vibrant city of Chennai. The location augurs well and is of prime importance in the overall strategic plan of expansion and growth of the Bank. The city has been the hub of trade, manufacturing, and commerce and has numerous factors that contribute towards the growth of commerce and trade in the country,” Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said in a press release.

In the last week of September, the bank announced the inauguration of its first branch at Kochi in Kerala.

With the current launch, the bank has a network of 601 branches in 202 districts across 19 states and two union territories.