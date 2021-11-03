Visa invites startups in Asia Pacific to build next generation digital payment capabilities

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Payments major Visa is looking for startups from across the Asia Pacific to join the second cohort of their accelerator program.
“The Visa Accelerator Program focuses on helping startups in Asia Pacific expand their business into new markets with a strong emphasis on identifying commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its extensive network of bank, merchant and government partners in the region,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
With increased expectations for digital-first experiences from consumers and businesses, startups in the 2022 cohort will tackle some of the most pressing financial and technological opportunities in Asia Pacific such as simplifying and expanding money movement between consumers, businesses and governments and delivering new innovative payment methods such as digital currencies through the development and adoption of blockchain, it further said.
“As the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences that shape new thinking around digital currencies and open data. And many startups have developed new innovations to tap these opportunities,” said Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa.
Applications open on Wednesday and close on January 9, 2022, with the program commencing in mid-April 2022.
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...