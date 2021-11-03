Visa invites startups in Asia Pacific to build next generation digital payment capabilities

Payments major Visa is looking for startups from across the Asia Pacific to join the second cohort of their accelerator program.

“The Visa Accelerator Program focuses on helping startups in Asia Pacific expand their business into new markets with a strong emphasis on identifying commercial opportunities for the startups to collaborate with Visa and its extensive network of bank, merchant and government partners in the region,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

With increased expectations for digital-first experiences from consumers and businesses, startups in the 2022 cohort will tackle some of the most pressing financial and technological opportunities in Asia Pacific such as simplifying and expanding money movement between consumers, businesses and governments and delivering new innovative payment methods such as digital currencies through the development and adoption of blockchain, it further said.

“As the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences that shape new thinking around digital currencies and open data. And many startups have developed new innovations to tap these opportunities,” said Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa.

Applications open on Wednesday and close on January 9, 2022, with the program commencing in mid-April 2022.