Visa partners with Federal Bank for rolling out Visa Secure for e-commerce

Visa, a global leader in payments technology, has entered into a partnership with Federal Bank to roll out Visa Secure to the bank’s cardholders.

Visa Secure is a global authentication program that uses the latest standards of the EMV 3DS (3D Secure) protocol. Besides providing additional layers of authentication for issuers and merchants to combat online frauds, the upgraded technology provides a quicker and frictionless checkout experience to consumers.

Arvind Ronta, Head – Products, India & South Asia, Visa, said, “With India poised to have 1.34 billion mobile connected devices by 2021, e-tailers will now be faced with the challenge of balancing elegant user experiences with superior transaction security.

“Visa is delighted to partner with Federal Bank to deploy Visa Secure and further enhance the bank’s focus on customer-centric digital solutions that make online shopping experiences seamless. Visa Secure, built on EMVCo 3DS 2.0 protocol, makes e-commerce more secure while reducing customer friction at point of purchase to the growing number of online shoppers.”

Shalini Warrier, Chief Operating Officer, Federal Bank, said, “Through the roll-out of 3DS 2.0 with Visa and our technology partner, Wibmo, and our guiding principle of ‘Digital at the fore, human at the core’, we are confident of providing greater convenience and an enriching experience to our bank’s customers when they pay online using Visa cards.”

Merchants and issuers have started deployment of Visa Secure globally. Visa will continue to work with clients and partners in India to support EMV 3DS-based solutions, with a focus on delivering better payment experience, the payments technology company said.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has resulted in accelerated adoption of online commerce and this buying behaviour of Indian consumers is likely to continue even after the pandemic. Hence, it is imperative for merchants and issuers to enhance the shopping experience to increase customer stickiness.

Visa Secure enables smoother and more consistent user experiences across multiple payment channels, including mobile, web, in-app, and connected devices. It also allows merchants to better integrate the authentication process into the shopping experience, while providing cardholders with a fast, simple, secure and convenient authentication. The enhanced Visa Secure platform is enriched with additional transaction attributes that makes authentication seamless.