Visually impaired can use note-identifying app offline: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, told the Bombay High Court that an internet connection would not be required for its proposed mobile application, which would help the visually impaired identify currency notes.

RBI counsel Venkatesh Dhond told a division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre that a Beta version of the app would be released on November 1.

“After receiving feedback from the concerned parties, a final version of the app would be released. The app would not require an internet connection,” said Dhond.

Referring to the communication restrictions in Kashmir, the court had, on Thursday, sought to know how the RBI’s proposed app would help the visually impaired identify currency notes in such situations.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Blind (NAB), claiming new currency notes and coins issued by the central bank posed difficulty for the visually impaired in terms of identifying and distinguishing them.