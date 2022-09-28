Chennai, Sept 28

For MSMEs, the process of availing loans always poses challenges, and usually they are not able to choose the right lenders, leading to higher interest rates and associated issues. It would do a world of good for any MSME if it gets the required loan at competitive rates without visiting the lending institutions and spending a single penny?

RupeeBoss Financial Services Pvt Ltd (rupeeboss.com), founded in 2016, has been serving MSMEs’ credit needs at their doorsteps free of cost.

On one side, banks and NBFCs are flush with funds looking for quality borrowers, while on the other there is a hugely unserved segment of people who needed credit. With a unique business model, the 6-year-old RupeeBoss acts as a platform to address the requirements of both.

“India’s biggest challenge is unemployment and big companies alone cannot address this issue as large companies provide jobs only to well-qualified, while MSMEs provide jobs to various sections of the society and they have to be supported. RupeeBoss believes in helping these MSMEs get loans at cheaper rates, making their business grow and create jobs for a lot of people,” says CEO of RupeeBoss Financial Services P N Shetty, who has one-fourth of the stake in the company.

An MSME borrower may not get the best deal even if he/she approaches 2 or 3 banks. But with RupeeBoss, a borrower can get his various requirements done. More than 100 lending institutions that include public and private sector banks, NBFCs, and new age Fintech are on RupeeBoss’ platform.

“We ensure that the customers get the best rate from the institutions on our platform as our team will compare the rates and decide on the best. We can serve various needs of the customers – unsecured loans, higher loan amounts despite slightly higher rates, cheapest rates, disbursal of loans in a week, etc. All these can be served, Shetty said.

Since all lending institutions on its platform pay fees for every loan disbursal, RupeeBoss doesn’t charge any amount from MSMEs. For an MSME borrower, the company’s salesperson is the exclusive relationship manager. Meets the MSME borrower at his place, checks documents and papers, and talks to banks about the requirement. “So, we provide doorstep services free of cost. Since we do the due diligence, lending institutions trust us,” he added.

Growth

RupeeBoss has seen good traction in the past three years and has been growing at 30 per cent every year. It has onboarded 15,000 MSMEs on its platform and these unitshave taken various loans.

“Organisations like Rupeeboss plays a vital role in filling the void between the MSME entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and the government’s financial schemes. The facilitators of RupeeBoss go to their doorstep and listens to their need, map them with schemes, and bridge this gap so well without any strings attached. We able to see huge scope to fill the “Missing Middle” in the MSME sector,” said M K Anand, an MSME expert, and Founder & Partner, SEE CHANGE Consulting.

“Our objective is to reach one lakh MSMEs by March 2025. In FY22, its disbursal amount stood at ₹1000 crore. “Presently we are doing a disbursal of about ₹100 crore a month and have set a target to reach ₹1,000 crore disbursal a month by then,” Shetty said.