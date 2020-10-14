Westpac to cut over 150 jobs as bank exits China, India

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Westpac Banking Corp is cutting more than 150 jobs as Australia’s second-largest lender consolidates its international operations, according to people familiar with the matter.
The cuts will impact employees in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta where the Sydney-based bank is exiting its operations. Most staff are locally employed and the process will take one to two years, one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the layoffs haven’t been made public.
Westpac will consolidate its overseas operations into three hubs — Singapore, London and New York — and institutional banking services will also be streamlined, Westpac said in a statement on Wednesday. While the plans aren’t expected to significantly impact the bank’s cash earnings, they will improve capital and reduce risk-weighted assets by over A$5 billion ($3.6 billion), it said.
A representative for Westpac declined to comment on staffing.
Australian bank Westpac to pay record $920 million fine to settle money laundering case
Chief Executive Officer Peter King is overhauling Australia’s oldest bank as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of cleaning up years of misconduct impact earnings. The bank last month paid a record A$1.3 billion fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of anti-money laundering laws, just one month after it scrapped its dividend after bad debts grew.
