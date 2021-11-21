What’s new in the banking space

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India, China among top remittance recipients
The top five remittance recipients in current US dollar terms in 2021 were India ($87 billion), China ($53 billion), Mexico ($52.743 billion), the Philippines ($36.240 billion), and the Arab Republic of Egypt (33.333 billion), as per World Bank’s estimates. Remittances to India advanced by an estimated 4.63 per cent (y-o-y) vis-a-vis 2020. Among the top five remittance recipients, barring China, whose inward remittances are estimated to have declined by 10.93 per cent y-o-y, the remaining four countries reported a y-o-y increase in inward remittances. Remittances to low- and middle-income countries are projected to have grown a strong 7.3 percent to reach $589 billion in 2021 against $559 billion in 2020.
Global Indians prefer to invest in India
Nearly 80 per cent of Global Indians surveyed are making investments in India compared to 85 per cent in their country of residence, as per a HSBC survey of over 4,152 people aged 18 and over in nine markets. The multinational bank’s first edition of The Global Indian Pulse, a cross-border study into Global Indian attitudes, observed that 56 per cent of those surveyed have increased their investments in India in the last three years. The report said the pandemic has driven a change in attitudes towards investment in India, with 72 per cent of Global Indians surveyed saying the pandemic has made them feel closer to friends and family in India. HSBC noted that 36 per cent of those already investing in India said they have proactively increased their investments in India with an aim to promote positive change whilst 29 per cent are increasing their investment in India with an aim to support the India’s Covid recovery.
‘Digital lending apps need verification’
The Reserve Bank of India’s Working Group (WG) on digital lending has recommended that digital lending apps should be subject to a verification process by a nodal agency and a separate legislation needs to be enacted to prevent illegal digital lending activities. The WG recommended disbursement of loans directly into the bank accounts of borrowers; disbursement and servicing of loans only through bank accounts of the digital lenders. Further, each digital lender should provide a key fact statement in a standardised format including the Annual Percentage Rate. The Group suggested that a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem, should be set up.
India differentiating itself from global situation
The Indian economy is clearly differentiating itself from the global situation, which is marred by supply disruptions, stubborn inflation and surges of infections in various parts of the world, as per an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin. “India stands resolute in its quest for speedy revival, though the speed and pace of recovery remains uneven across different sectors of the economy. The outlook remains overcast by the future course of pandemic and global supply disruptions...The domestic situation seems to have brightened on the back of considerable dip in fresh infections and rapid progress in inoculations,” RBI officials, who put together the article, said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...