Why the IBC ordinance to suspend insolvency pleas for six months, spells trouble

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
For corporates caught in the Covid led crisis, the recent amendment to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) promulgated through an ordinance offers respite. Essentially the amendment has suspended fresh insolvency proceedings against a debtor for a default occurring on or after March 25, for a period of six months (can be extended upto one year). While the move may offer relief to stressed companies, certain provisions in the amendment can spring unwarranted consequences and open up the possibility of gross misuse of the leeway by wilful defaulters and fraudulent promoters.
By exempting Covid related defaults from insolvency under IBC permanently, not addressing the issues faced by operational creditors or financial creditors other than banks and financial institutions (not coming under the purview of the RBI moratorium) and closing the door on corporate debtor to voluntarily file for insolvency, the IBC ordinance spells some trouble.
Taking cognisance of the widespread impact that the Covid is having on businesses and the disruption post the national lockdown, the IBC amendment has suspended Section 7, 9 and 10 of the Code, to prevent companies from being pushed into insolvency.
Section 7 of the IBC pertains to the initiation of the insolvency process by a financial creditor, while Section 9 covers insolvency plea by an operational creditor – supplier, employee and workman. Section 10 of the IBC comes into play when the corporate debtor files for insolvency.
A new section 10 A has been inserted in the Code which states that no insolvency application will be filed for defaults arising on or after March 25 for a period of six months (can be further extended upto one year).
This is line with the announcement made by the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in March when the threshold for initiating insolvency proceedings was increased to Rs 1 crore (from Rs 1 lakh). The finance minister had stated that fresh insolvency pleas will be suspended if the situation so warrants.
With the Covid situation only worsening and hitting businesses hard, the move to suspend IBC proceedings has been on expected lines. The FM’s statement that it is empowered to remove Covid-19 related debt from the definition of ‘default’ under the Code for the purpose of triggering insolvency proceedings, has also been covered under the amendment. The amendment has imposed a blanket ban on initiating insolvency proceedings against all defaults arising post March 25 (from when the lockdown was in force) for a period of six months (can be extended upto one year). This removes the ambiguity over what constitutes ‘Covid related defaults’, as it would otherwise have been a herculean task to draw a distinction between specific Covid led defaults and others.
But certain other provisions in the amendment have caused unnecessary confusion and run the risk of gross misuse.
What is really raising concerns among legal experts is the permanent ban on insolvency proceedings against Covid related debt. A provision in the newly inserted Section 10 A states that ‘no application shall be ever filed for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process of a corporate debtor for the said default occurring during the said period’.
On the face of it, this implies that defaults occurring post March 25 for a period of six months or one year, will be exempt from insolvency under IBC permanently. This raises grave concerns and questions.
One, companies could use this leeway and default during this period (even if they have the propensity to pay their debts) and escape insolvency forever. This could do more harm by allowing fraudulent promoters and wilful defaulters to game the system.
It is also unclear as to how a default during the six month period or one period that remains a default (unless the debtor repays during this period) after the exempted period, can escape insolvency. After all, once the moratorium granted by banks or NBFCs ends, the debtor will have to repay the revised monthly instalments (after incorporating the accumulated interest) or the existing instalment (over longer revised tenure). Failure to do so should ideally give financial creditors the power to proceed against such debtors.
But the wordings of the provision sends across a different message which can be misinterpreted as a lifetime holiday for defaulters during the exempted period.
The suspension on insolvency runs hand in hand with the six-month moratorium (March 1 to August 31) granted by banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions to borrowers and RBI’s asset classification standstill on such accounts. Hence with fewer accounts slipping into NPAs for banks and NBFCs during the moratorium period, the need for filing insolvency in such cases would be low.
But this does not address the issue of other financial creditors or operational creditors. For instance, what happens to bond holders where moratorium does not apply or in case of inter-company loans? In such cases, the IBC amendment closes the door for initiating insolvency in case of default.
Similarly for operational creditors who could be suppliers to the corporate debtor, there is little recourse under IBC, in case of default. Many of these operational creditors could in turn be MSMEs (for whom the suspension on insolvency and increase in threshold limit for filing a plea was brought in the first place) who may be left in the lurch now.
Suspending Section 10 of the Code will also hurt businesses stuck in the vicious cycle of debt and wanting to exit. Remember this section in the Code allowed corporate debtors to file for insolvency themselves, in case of a default. Suspension of this provision could hurt businesses, finding it difficult to recover from the Covid impact, by not giving them a viable exit option.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Approvals in the US, new launches and cost optimisation are positives
Fund alters its market-cap preference based on the market, with an eye on valuations
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...