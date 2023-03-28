We have not chased top line and that is why over the last 2 – 3 years, when corporate spreads were not there, we chose not to grow. For us again, the topmost priority is underwriting standards, the second is margins and growth comes after that. At the beginning of the year, we had said the environment has changed, allowing us to keep growth and margin intact. So, we will grow aggressively. So, to your question on the future of the bank, I think, very frankly, we do not know the future…what can be done is to prepare the bank for an uncertain future. When we talked of BCs (business correspondents), it was in the context of operational flexibility. If you commit in terms of a fixed branch network, that flexibility goes away. Similarly, in terms of resources, the kind of people we require for banking operations is getting transformed because our customers have different expectations. So, increasingly, we’re looking at recruitment, which is specialised. We are in the market to recruit 500 wealth managers because that’s a very important part of the business. BoB has one of the largest wealth management services among banks because our presence is in Gujarat and Maharashtra and because of Vijaya Bank in Bengaluru, which has the highest concentration of HNIs. We are building those kinds of businesses. Collection was a skill, which was never really a strong point of PSU banks. So, we have brought in a collection head from outside the bank to build that function. The way I would see the bank is that it should be an organisation, which has flexibility in physical footprint and human talent. To say that this is where the bank is going to be after five years, to my mind is arrogance because you do not know how the world is going to be. But you can have the humility to say that I will make sure that the bank has the flexibility to adjust to the world, which is going to emerge tomorrow.