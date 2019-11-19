YES Bank buys 20.61% stake in Tulip Star Hotels

Rough winds ahead
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
YES Bank has acquired 20.61 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Tulip Star Hotels Ltd (TSHL), pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares. The bank has acquired 9,49,930 equity shares of TSHL, having nominal value of ₹10 per share.
“Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of TSHL subsequent to default/ breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by YES Bank to Ezeego One Travel and Tours Limited (borrower),” the bank said in a stock exchange notice.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel have seen a turnaround; Monnet is yet to be profitable
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...