YES Bank buys 20.61% stake in Tulip Star Hotels

YES Bank has acquired 20.61 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Tulip Star Hotels Ltd (TSHL), pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares. The bank has acquired 9,49,930 equity shares of TSHL, having nominal value of ₹10 per share.

“Shares have been acquired pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares of TSHL subsequent to default/ breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by YES Bank to Ezeego One Travel and Tours Limited (borrower),” the bank said in a stock exchange notice.

