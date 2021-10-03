Yields harden as liquidity concerns outweigh positive news

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark yields rose 5 basis points last week compared to the previous one pushed up by concerns on the liquidity front despite a slew of positive news.
The week commenced with the FY22 second-half borrowing calendar coming in at ₹5.03-lakh crore, which was well within the anticipated level. Then came the fiscal deficit number for April-August at 31 per cent of the Budget Estimate. The GST collections for September also came in at ₹1.17-lakh crore which is 23 per cent higher compared to the same month last fiscal.
However, yields continued to move higher as concerns on the liquidity front took precedence. For one, the cut-off on the seven-day variable rate reverse repo auction came in at 3.99 per cent last week. Compared to this, the cut-off on the 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction was at 3.6 per cent the week before.
This implies that the RBI is gradually getting comfortable paying a relatively higher rate in order to suck out the excessive liquidity sloshing around in the system.
Bond market participants are wary that the central bank will raise the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction quantum as well as the tenors and also raise the fixed reverse repo rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy.
Ananth Narayan, Professor-Finance at SPJIMR, said a lot has happened over the past few weeks that wasn't conducive for the bond market. “Commodity prices have shot up, there have been energy shortages around the world, mainly China and the UK, and the whole confusion about the US debt ceiling also added pressure on the US treasury yields.
“As we worry about cost-push and imported inflation, the concern is whether the RBI might start reducing G-SAP and raising overnight rates next week. I believe the central bank would not want to shock the markets. They may increase the VRRR and suck out some of the excess liquidity, but would also comfort the market that the liquidity would remain on the surplus side for much longer. I think it would be a surprise if the benchmark yield goes beyond 6.30 per cent in the short term,” Narayan said.
The 10-year US treasury yield also went up to 1.56 per cent last week before cooling to 1.46 per cent. With the benchmark yield hitting 6.24 per cent, bond traders expect the yield to find solace close to the 6.3 per cent level. All eyes are now on the Monetary Policy where the crucial thing to watch out would be any potential changes in the VRRR quantum, tenor as well as the fixed reverse repo rate.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...