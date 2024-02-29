The pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot, with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, started with ‘anna seva’ on Feb 28. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.