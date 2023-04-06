Major events that occurred in the start-up world in March put founders and investors on alert. There was a lot of worry and uncertainty following the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, a favoured banking partner for many start-ups.

SVB had exposure to at least 21 start-ups in India as of December 31, 2022, when it had approximately $209 billion in assets and approximately $175.4 billion in total accounts. What impact did this collapse’s repercussions have on the start-ups? Additionally, the financial winter had a negative impact.

In this episode, Yatti Soni talks to Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence, and Sagar Agarwal, Co-founder & MD, Beams Fintech Fund about the current trends in the start-up world.

Host: Yatti Soni; Producer: Nabodita Ganguly, V Nivedita, Siddharth MC

