India’s fourth largest IT services company, Wipro is lagging growth compared to its Indian peers in IT services. Wipro’s turnaround story is faltering because of various factors.

As early as FY 2002, Infosys had overtaken it in terms of growth and revenue, and by FY 2019, HCL had taken away Wipro’s crown as the third largest Indian IT service provider. In this podcast, we take a look at Wipro’s journey in the recent years.

