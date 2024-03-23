As cybersecurity continues to evolve, it is important for companies to safeguard their digital assets and maintain trust in an increasingly interconnected world, says Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco, in conversation with businessline’s Hamsini Karthik.

The discussion beginswith a focus on the increasing importance of cybersecurity in the banking sector, especially in India. Patel sheds light on the evolving threats facing the industry and the innovative solutions being implemented to address them. He goes on to highlight the significant changes in the cybersecurity landscape over the past three decades.

Patel also mentions the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, stressing the necessity of leveraging machine-scale capabilities to combat threats effectively. He outlines the emerging trends in identity protection and anomaly detection, emphasising proactive measures to mitigate risks.

Addressing concerns about data privacy and protection, Patel highlights the importance of privacy as a fundamental human right. He discusses the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors in addressing cybersecurity challenges, highlighting the country’s progress in this regard.

Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar

