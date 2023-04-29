The Telangana government’s Food Conclave 2023 will focus on the opportunities in the agri-sector. Over 100 experts from the agri-food industry, policymakers, and other stakeholders will address the one-day event. The event will have will events around five themes — Agriculture (Green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat and Poultry (Pink), and Aquaculture (Blue).

Here’s all you need to know about it.