The Telangana government’s Food Conclave 2023 will focus on the opportunities in the agri-sector. Over 100 experts from the agri-food industry, policymakers, and other stakeholders will address the one-day event. The event will have will events around five themes — Agriculture (Green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat and Poultry (Pink), and Aquaculture (Blue).
Here’s all you need to know about it.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.