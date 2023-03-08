Companies have been trying to promote gender diversity in leadership positions and on their boards of directors. So, how committed are stock market-listed companies towards gender diversity in India? How has the representation of women on company boards been? Has the stock market rewarded firms that promote gender diversity?
Kumar Shankar Roy, Senior Assistant Editor, helps decode these questions. Listen in. Read the full story here.
