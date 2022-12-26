The Parliamentary panel on Finance recently submitted a report called the “Anti competitive practices by Big Tech”. In the report, the panel has identified many anti competitive practices and has suggested some big changes that could make the market more efficient, transparent and address the “power imbalance” between big tech companies and users.

It lists 10 points which it says are anti competitive, broadly categorized into three things -- how big tech operates on a day to day basis, how data is used and how to make Competition Commission of India (CCI) more effective.

The report doesn’t exactly paint a pretty picture of how big tech run their day-to-day ops -- it seems to have issues with deep discounts, how data is used and managed, how payments are made etc... There are two big recommendations -- one, it asks the govt to introduce a digital competition act. Two, it says that the CCI needs to be revamped.

In this podcast, K R Srivats, Senior Deputy Editor, businesslines explains the report.

