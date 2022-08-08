BL Pulse Podcast: Covid-19, Monkeypox & how to protect your kids

Around the world, health authorities are going ahead with vaccinating children below 12 years, as well, against Covid-19. This week, Israel started vaccinating the 0-6 years age group; Australia has recommended vaccinating immunocompromised kids. The US and UK are vaccinating kids above 5 years. In India, children below 12 years have not been brought under the coverage of Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

At the same time, India is also reporting cases of monkeypox – with reports suggesting that children, when infected, could be affected severely.

Clearing the air on how to keep children safe in this fast-evolving scenario, is Dr. Kishore Kumar, neonatologist and Founder-Chairman with the CloudNine chain of hospitals, that looks after babies from the birthing moment to about 12 years.