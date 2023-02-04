In a boost towards Investment and job creation, The capital expenditure outlay in BE 2023-24 to Rs.10 lakh crore.

With a definite push towards increased capital expenditure, what does Budget 2023-24 have for India Inc and what would the ones to look out for the coming year be?

Businessline’s Thomas k Thomas gets us India Inc’s perspective on the Union Budget 2023-24.

Listen in!

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, the Indian economy, and the world of business.