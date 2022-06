The NSE co-location scam is back in the news again. This time, investigators have found evidence that brokers deployed illegal means to set up trading links between the NSE, MCX, BSE, and other global exchanges in China, the US, and West Asia among others.

In this podcast, Palak Shah talks to V Nivedita about how the scandal took place what the investigations by various agencies have found and how to regain investors’ trust. Listen in

Listen in!