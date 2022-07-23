Since 2013, market regular SEBI mandated fund houses to provide investors with direct plans along with regular plans for all of their mutual fund schemes. Yet, the tilt is still more towards regular plans as only 22 per cent of mutual fund investments is currently under direct plans. Tune in to the podcast to get the key things you must know before choosing one from direct or regular plan.
Direct Vs Regular: Which mutual fund plan is for you?
Parv Shah and Vishal Balabhadruni discuss key differences between direct and regular mutual fund plans
Published on
Jul 23, 2022